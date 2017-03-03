Missouri Sec. of State Ashcroft Recalls Father's Fight as Dems Target Sessions

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says the political storm surrounding Attorney General Jeff Sessions reminds him of the way Democrats targeted his father, John Ashcroft, during his time as Attorney General in the administration of President George W. Bush.

"I think that we’ve had a prior [Obama] administration that is concerned that the truth is coming out about what they’ve done and about how they acted. Now we have people that are focused on the truth and governing and the rule of law and they’re scared,” Ashcroft told the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney.

Sessions announced he would recuse himself from any potential investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential race and contacts with the Trump campaign team as the controversy mounts over Sessions' meetings with the Russian Ambassador.

Ashcroft said he believes the controversy is overblown. "This is the silly season of politics. The opposition party has been pushed out of power by a President that’s focused on governing and making America greater for the people of the country and the opposition party just has to play partisan politics.”

Politics, Ashcroft said, means Sessions' decision to recuse himself likely has not diminished Democratic opposition. "This has never been about truth or what logically should happen. Jeff Sessions, Attorney General Sessions, is an honorable individual that has done what’s right for the people of this state, the people of this nation and he will continue to do that...this isn’t about the truth, this is about appearances, this is about politics, partisan politics.”