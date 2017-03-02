Fmr. NSA Director: Trump’s Military Spending Increase is Needed

During an interview with Neil Cavuto on the FOX Business Network, former NSA Director Gen. Keith Alexander addressed the recent controversy involving Attorney General Jeff Sessions and allegations he communicated with Russian diplomats during the presidential election, despite stating that he didn’t during his confirmation hearing before Congress.

“Well, I think the facts are what we need and I think jumping to the conclusion that the Attorney General did something wrong is a big jump,” General Alexander said.

He went on to add that he doesn’t believe Sessions “intended to mislead or do anything wrong.”

In a statement to Fox News, the Attorney General denied the accusations, “I never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign. I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false," he wrote.

Alexander also noted that the president’s promise to rebuild the military and to increase defense spending by $54 billion is a “good thing.”

“I have tremendous confidence in Secretary Mattis. He is a good person. He will take the money needed; he will come back with a great plan and help get us the military that we need.”

Alexander went on to add that “taking care of those who would give their life for this nation is the right thing to do.”