Gov. Walker: We Need Healthcare that Works for all Americans

On Monday President Trump hosted a meeting at the White House with executives from the nation’s largest insurance companies, aimed at identifying and solving the biggest problems plaguing the healthcare sector as Republicans work on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act. Earlier Monday morning, Trump said that healthcare is “an unbelievably complex subject, nobody knew that healthcare could be so complicated,” during an event for governors.

Republican Governor Scott Walker of Wisconsin, who was in attendance for a weekend meeting with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, believes Obamacare does not work and says even Democrats are acknowledging that the Affordable Act is no longer affordable.

“We need to fix it for the American people, regardless of whether it would be better politically for us to show how wrong it is. We need to fix it and that is what governors are doing, working with this president, working with this vice president, working with their administration. We’re going to get it fixed and you’ll get a first preview on Tuesday,” Walker told the FOX Business Network’s Neil Cavuto.

On Tuesday President Trump will address a joint session of Congress to discuss the future of healthcare and the budget, among other topics.

Walker believes Obamacare leaves too many Americans behind, and that’s one of the problems Republicans are seeking to address.



”We need to make it work, for every American. For all the hype and hysteria on the left, Obamacare doesn’t work. [If] you get your health insurance from your employer you will not be affected. If you get the health insurance under Medicare, you’re not going to be affected,” he said.

The Wisconsin governor also said there is a plan in the works that will help the Trump administration and Congress move forward with the replacement.

“The repeal has got to happen, not just politically because people made the promise, but more importantly because it is falling apart. If you left it the way it is right now, you would see thousands upon thousands of people losing coverage…,” he said.