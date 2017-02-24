Nigel Farage: Mainstream Media is Losing the Battle Big Time

On Friday, President Donald Trump spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), clarifying his Tweet about the fake news media, saying that fake news is the enemy of the people, but the media in general is not.

Continue Reading Below

Former UKIP Leader Nigel Farage said he is pleased that President Trump is standing up to the media organizations that treat him unfairly, and that media bias isn’t a phenomenon unique to the U.S.



“The 28 biggest broadcasters from all of the European Union member states and they are all behaving like many American broadcasters, they’re simply not prepared to accept that Brexit happened, that Trump happened, they kinda want to turn the clock back and what they don’t realize is they are losing viewers, they are losing listeners, they are losing this battle big time,” Farage told the FOX Business Network’s Neil Cavuto.



Farage said it is very important for both President Trump and the Brexit movement to succeed in order for this ‘global political revolution’ to continue.

“I think that 2016 was a global political revolution and it wasn’t the end, it’s the beginning and that revolution will roll across Europe this year,” he said.

France currently has a presidential candidate named Marine Le Pen who wants to pull France out the European Union.

“Even if Le Pen doesn’t win what she will do is shift the center of gravity in terms of the whole European debate and migration debate in France. This is not over by a long, long way. You are going to see many more big conservative victories over the next few years,” Farage said.

