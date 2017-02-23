Dow Chemical CEO: Trump Wants Red Carpet Economy

Immediately following President Trump’s meeting with manufacturing leaders on Thursday, Dow Chemical CEO Andrew Liveris told the press that the current administration is “probably the most pro-business administration since the founding fathers.”

The group gathered to discuss several different topics affecting business and the economy, including deregulation, tax reform, trade, and infrastructure.

During an interview with Neil Cavuto on the FOX Business Network, Dow Chemical CEO Andrew Liveris called Trump very “Reagan-esque,” in the sense that his main priority is growing the economy.

“We are very engaged in governments everywhere in the world. We understand red carpet economies versus red tape economies. President Obama heard from me and many other CEOs about how this is a red tape economy, yet this is one of the greatest economies, if ever the greatest in the world,” Liveris said. “The opportunity of this economy to grow it even more than the 2% rate is there, and what I’ve noticed about this president is that’s what he wants to do.”

Liveris also noted that Dow Chemical supports the border adjustment tax, and believes it will “make us more competitive as exporters from this country.”

When it comes to tax cuts, Liveris is looking forward to seeing a drop in the corporate tax rate: “We would love 20 percent, we’d love 15 percent even more,” he said.

Liveris expects the deal between Dow Chemical and DuPont to “sometime in the late second quarter.”

Trump has met with business leaders 11 times since taking office.