Princeton Professor: Climate Change Activists are a ‘Cult’

On Friday Scott Pruitt was confirmed to lead the Environmental Protection Agency under the Trump administration. Pruitt, who has been harshly criticized by climate change advocates, believes the role human activity plays in causing climate change is up for debate.

President Trump has not been shy about his contempt for how the EPA has been run, at one point during his campaign even saying he wanted to eliminate the agency altogether.

Climate change activists view Pruitt’s confirmation as a step away from the progressive agenda laid out under President Obama. However, Princeton physics professor William Happer believes that this “cult” of activists often has little evidence to back up its claims about what is actually causing global warming.

“…Any time you confront them, instead of talking about the science, they talk about 97% agree with us, we have to be right, so that’s what I meant by cult,” Happer told the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney.



Happer doesn’t believe humans are to blame for the changes we are seeing in the global climate.

“You know I think most of the climate change we’re seeing is natural, the climate has always changed…,” he said.

Some people like Stephen Hawking are concerned that the record-breaking increase in the Earth’s temperature could pose a serious danger to the planet unless we start decreasing the use of fossil fuels. However, Happer said people need to pay more attention to the statistics and look less at the polls to get their facts about climate change.



“It’s a problem with science illiteracy and most people don’t realize that the normal C02 levels have typically been measured in thousands of parts per million, not the puny 400 or so we have today and the Earth thrives. So the idea that the Earth has never had high C02 levels, it’s completely false, most of the time it’s never had such low levels as we have now,” he said.

Even though Happer isn’t an advocate for climate change, he doesn’t dismiss the experts who are looking into the science behind whether climate change could be due to human activity.

“There are many very good climate scientists I especially admire. Climate scientists who do measurements, of temperatures from satellites, properties of the ocean from buoys, concentrations from Co2s, these are good scientists and we should support them…”