Dershowitz: Trump is Being Misunderstood When Talking About One-State Solution

In a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Trump signaled a potential shift from decades-long U.S. policy supporting a two-state solution in the peace process between Israel and Palestine when he said, “I’m looking at a two-state and one-state. I like the one that both parties like. I’m very happy with the one that both parties like, I can live with either one.” Harvard Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz discussed Trump’s take on the Middle East peace process.

“It was a great meeting and I think Trump is being misunderstood when he talked about the one-state solution. He’s sending a message to the Palestinians. You have to earn statehood. We’re not going to give it to you on a silver platter, you have to come and negotiate,” Dershowitz told the FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo.

Dershowitz used humor to further clarify what the Palestinians need to do in the peace process.

“I’m reminded of my mother’s favorite Jewish joke. Sam prays all his life to God to win the New York lottery. On his death bed, he rails, ‘I asked for one little thing, you didn’t give me the lottery.’ God responded, ‘You have to help me out a little here, buy a ticket.’”

Dershowitz explained that the joke symbolized that the Palestinians need to do more to meet Israeli negotiators halfway.

“And so, the Palestinians haven’t bought a ticket, they haven’t come to the negotiating table, they haven’t made compromises, they’re not going to get it on a silver platter. Trump is right, Palestinians have to earn a state.”

Dershowitz then weighed in on the Israeli’s perspective on the peace process, saying, “Nobody makes peace with a country that seeks to destroy you.”