Trump's New FCC Chair Ready to Roll Back Regulations

During President Trump’s campaign, along with tax reform and the repeal and replacement of Obamacare, he made regulatory reform a top priority. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai appeared on the FOX Business Network to discuss the agency’s role in helping rein in regulations.

“Well, I think we want to cut those regulations that are standing in the way of innovation and investment,” Pai told host Trish Regan.

Pai explained that a common concern he hears from businesses across the country is that regulations are getting in the way of expanding high-speed internet access across America.

According to Pai, that business investment and innovation has a direct impact on consumers as well.

“The consistent complaint I hear from consumers is that they want better, faster, cheaper internet. And to the extent that we can do something at the FCC to help change that equation, that's what I'm committed to doing.”