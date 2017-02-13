Kansas Secretary of State: There is proof of widespread voter fraud

On Sunday a top Trump adviser doubled down on claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2016 election, saying the White House has provided “enormous evidence” to substantiate the assertion.

"The White House has provided enormous evidence with respect to voter fraud, with respect to people being registered in more than one state, dead people voting, noncitizens being registered to vote,” White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller said on ABC’s ‘This Week with George Stephanopoulos.’

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach said Miller is referring to voters who are registered in more than one state.

“About three million people are registered in more than one state. But get this Neil, it’s no crime to be registered in more than one state vote, but it is a crime if you actually try to vote in two states and every year thousands of people do,” Kobach said during an interview on the FOX Business Network’s Cavuto: Coast-to-Coast.

Kobach said the rise in the participation rate of non-citizen voters could directly affect the results of an election.

“If you are looking at the problem of non-citizens voting, we have a lot of evidence there too,” he said. “In Kansas because we are litigating over our proof of citizenship requirement, we have an expert who has analyzed our voter rolls and thinks as many as eighteen thousand non-citizens could be on the rolls and many of them voting.”

The Kansas Secretary of State thinks more than one million votes were fraudulent this past election cycle, and that could have affected the final popular vote count between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

“We can’t know, but it’s certainly possible,” Kobach told host Neil Cavuto.

When asked if the election results would have changed with Trump winning the popular vote, Kobach said, “Not in Kansas, but if you take some of the really big states like California, Texas, some of the states that have a large alien population you could have more than a million votes that were not legitimate.”