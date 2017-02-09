Trump Says 'Big-League' Tax Reform Details Coming in Weeks

Updated

An announcement on tax reform is coming in a matter of weeks, President Donald Trump said Thursday.

Trump said his administration will soon provide more details on a much-anticipated plan to cut taxes, suggesting that corporations will see a significant reduction in taxes. He made the remarks before a meeting with airline executives at the White House.

“We’re going to … lower the overall tax burden on American businesses big-league. That’s coming along very well. We’re way ahead of schedule, I believe. We’re going to be announcing something, I would say, over the next two or three weeks,” Trump said.

In an interview Thursday on the FOX Business Network, White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway noted that President George W. Bush signed a tax bill in June 2001, about five months after his inauguration. She also said the Trump administration is looking at President Ronald Reagan’s 1986 tax cuts as a new tax-reform package is written.

The federal corporate tax rate of 35%—the highest among developed economies—appears to be on the chopping block. Republicans on Capitol Hill are working on a plan that would lower the rate to 20%, while Trump pitched a 15% corporate tax rate during the presidential campaign.

U.S. stocks rallied on the news Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged to 20,181 by midday trading, a 127-point gain.

During Thursday’s meeting with airline executives, Trump pledged to reduce red tape for the industry from taxes to regulations. He also criticized the current state of the air traffic control system, calling it “totally out of whack.” Trump cited his own pilot, who says that airlines and airports are often provided with outdated equipment.

The meeting included the CEOs of United Airlines (UAL), Delta Airlines (DAL), JetBlue Airways (JBLU) and Southwest Airlines (LUV). Top executives from United Parcel Service (UPS), FedEx (FDX) and several airports were also present.