Nigel Farage: Brexit, Trump was the beginning of a political revolution

On Monday, Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow expressed his strong opposition for the newly appointed President of the United States, Donald Trump to speak at Parliament.

The Speaker claimed it is “an earned honor” for foreign leaders to address Westminster Hall, adding, “After the imposition of the migrant ban by President Trump, I am even more strongly opposed to an address by President Trump in Westminster Hall.”

During an interview with Varney on the Fox Business Network, former leader of the UK Independence Party, Nigel Farage expressed his utter distaste for Speaker Bercow’s actions, calling him a “disgrace.”

“What Bercow did yesterday was to breach those bonds of neutrality, to insult the President of the United States of America, and to be the biggest hypocrite I’ve ever seen in my life.”

He went on to add, “The speaker of the House of Commons, going back to the 1200s has always been neutral – that is the job of the speaker.”

Farage cited Trump’s victory and Britain’s desire to leave the European Union as a “political revolution.”

“2016 was the beginning of that revolution and believe me, it is not going to go away – and it’s because people have had enough of politically correct politics, that doesn’t believe in anything, that doesn’t say anything, and frankly is there to support big business against the interest of ordinary people,” said Farage.

When it comes time for Trump to make the trip across the pond, his odds of speaking at Parliament might have new life. According to Farage, the Speaker of the Lords, Lord Fowler, was able to get Bercow to “apologize” for “misusing procedure.”

“The Speaker of the House, the Lord says he’s open minded. So, maybe the game is back on,” said Farage. “But frankly, the sooner we’re rid of a speaker like this, the better. I have to say, in previous times, somebody, a speaker who behaved like this would’ve been dealt with very robustly indeed.”