Rex Tillerson: 3 Things to Know About the Next Secretary of State

1. On Russia

Tillerson faced criticism from some lawmakers over his ties to Russia, where Exxon had negotiated a major joint venture with the country’s state-run oil company. That deal was derailed by sanctions imposed during the Obama administration.

But Tillerson pushed back, saying he would keep sanctions in place until the Trump administration develops a longer-term strategy to deal with Russia. He also argued that President Obama should have provided military and intelligence assets to Ukraine in order to deter further Russian aggression after it annexed Crimea in 2014.

“The use of sanctions…can be a powerful tool as long as they’re constructed to be effective,” Tillerson said.

Tillerson also supported cooperation with Russia, when possible, on the fight against terror. However, “Russia must know that we will be accountable to our commitments and those of our allies, and that Russia must be held to account for its actions,” he added.

