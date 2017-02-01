Alan Dershowitz: Don't Play Politics with Supreme Court Appointments

President Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the seat vacated by the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia on Tuesday night.

Continue Reading Below

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer immediately voiced his concerns over Gorsuch, saying he had “serious doubts” about whether he should be confirmed and hinted at a filibuster.

Famed Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz, however, said Democrats and Republicans shouldn’t play politics with the Supreme Court appointment.

“They are too important,” he said during an interview on the FOX Business Network. “This is a very distinguished judge who will serve for many, many, many years.”

Despite the initial pushback from Democratic leaders, Dershowitz said Gorsuch will likely be approved during his Senate confirmation hearing.

“I think he has to be vetted very carefully” Dershowitz added. “Everything I know about him shows that he’s qualified.”