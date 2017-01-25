Father of Son Murdered by Illegal Immigrant: Trump is Only Person in Government Who Listened

President Donald Trump met with families who have been victimized by illegal immigrant crime on Wednesday, and pledged the support of the Department of Homeland Security.

“For years, the media has largely ignored the stories of Americans and lawful residents victimized by open borders,” Trump said in a speech at the Department of Homeland Security. “To all of those hurting out there, I repeat to you these words: We hear you. We see you — and you will never, ever be ignored again.”

Dan Golvach, whose son was killed by an illegal immigrant in January 2015, told FOX Business Network’s Liz MacDonald this is first time a government official acknowledged his son’s death.

“It appears to me [Trump] is not wasting any time,” he said. “I just have to say I think that he is sincere.”

Trump recognized members of the Remembrance Project, an organization representing families of victims killed by illegal immigrants.

Golvach’s 25-year-old son, Spencer, was stopped at a red light when a four-time deported illegal alien, who had previously done five years in prison for attempted murder, pulled up beside him and shot him in the head.

The grieving father said President Trump is instilling a renewed faith in the country and believes he will accomplish many of his campaign promises.

“He has treated us like family. He knows a lot of us in the Remembrance Project and a lot of the families by name and he has done a lot of things on his own dime for us,” Golvach said.