Trump to Revive Keystone XL, Dakota Access Pipelines

President Donald Trump is expected to sign executive orders Tuesday giving the green light for construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, a White House source told FOX News.

Continue Reading Below

The pipelines stalled during the Obama administration. TransCanada (TRP) has sought approval for its Keystone XL pipeline since 2008, but President Obama rejected its permit application in November 2015. Energy Transfer Partner’s (ETP) Dakota Access Pipeline is already under construction, but the Obama administration halted the project in late 2016 amid protests by environmental and Native American groups.

Obama’s move to stop the Keystone XL pipeline project came just days after the company asked the State Department to suspend the approval process. A delay would have punted the decision to the next president. During the campaign, Trump said he would ask TransCanada to reapply for a construction permit.

The Keystone XL pipeline would connect the Canadian oil-sands region to Steele City, Neb., the meeting point of TransCanada’s existing Keystone and Cushing Extension pipelines. As a cross-border project, Keystone XL required approval from the State Department.

In December, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the disputed segment of the $3.8 billion pipeline in North Dakota would need to be rerouted. Political observers expected the move to be challenged by President Trump once he took office.

The Dakota Access Pipeline would bring crude oil from North Dakota’s oil-rich Bakken shale play to refineries along the Gulf Coast.