Hottest Trump Inauguration Bets

By White House FOXBusiness

FILE - In this June 1, 2016, file photo, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump wears his "Make America Great Again" hat at a rally in Sacramento, Calif. Donald Trump enters the White House on Jan. 20 just as he entered the race for president: defiant, unfiltered, unbound by tradition and utterly confident in his chosen course. In the 10 weeks since his surprise election as the nationâs 45th president, Trump has violated decades of established diplomatic protocol, sent shockwaves through business boardrooms, tested long-standing ethics rules and continued his combative style of replying to any slight with a personal attack _ on Twitter and in person. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

2016 (AP)

Political pundits aren’t the only people who will be watching President-elect Donald Trump closely on Inauguration Day. Oddsmakers are offering bets on a variety of potential developments, including how many times Trump will tweet and what color tie he will wear while being sworn in as President.

The six most intriguing Inauguration Day bets can be found below.

  • 1. Which of These Exact Words or Phrases Will Trump Say?

    • Make America Great Again (1/50)
    • Reagan (1/5)
    • Tremendous (1/2)
    • China (1/2)
    • Clinton (4/6)
    • Huge (Even)
    • Build A Wall (2/1)
    • ObamaCare (2/1)
    • Drain The Swamp (2/1)
    • Putin (3/1)
    • Very Sad (3/1)
    • Mexico is going to pay for it (4/1)
    • Biased media (5/1)
    • Bigly (8/1)
    • Total loser (16/1)
    • You’re fired (20/1)
    • Meryl Streep (25/1)
    Source: Ladbrokes

  • 2. How many times will Donald Trump tweet on Inauguration Day?

    • Over 7.5 (+120)
    • Under 7.5 (-160)

    Source: Bovada.LV

  • 3. Will Donald Trump omit a word of the Presidential Oath?

    • Yes (+250)
    • No (-400)

    Source: Bovada.LV

  • 4. Will Trump say “fake news?”

    • Yes (+225)
    • No (-350)

    Source: Bovada.LV

  • 5. Length of Donald Trump’s speech

    • Under 10 minutes (+600)
    • 10 to 14 minutes (+450)
    • 14 to 18 minutes (+300)
    • 18 to 22 minutes (+150)
    • Over 22 minutes (+300)

    Source: Bovada.LV

  • 6. What color will Donald Trump’s tie be?

    • Blue (+150)
    • Red (+250)
    • Yellow/Gold (+600)
    • Purple (+700)
    • White/Silver (+1500)
    • Black (+2000)
    • Other (+500)

    Source: Bovada.LV

