Hottest Trump Inauguration Bets

Political pundits aren’t the only people who will be watching President-elect Donald Trump closely on Inauguration Day. Oddsmakers are offering bets on a variety of potential developments, including how many times Trump will tweet and what color tie he will wear while being sworn in as President.
The six most intriguing Inauguration Day bets can be found below.
-
1. Which of These Exact Words or Phrases Will Trump Say?
Source: Ladbrokes
- Make America Great Again (1/50)
- Reagan (1/5)
- Tremendous (1/2)
- China (1/2)
- Clinton (4/6)
- Huge (Even)
- Build A Wall (2/1)
- ObamaCare (2/1)
- Drain The Swamp (2/1)
- Putin (3/1)
- Very Sad (3/1)
- Mexico is going to pay for it (4/1)
- Biased media (5/1)
- Bigly (8/1)
- Total loser (16/1)
- You’re fired (20/1)
- Meryl Streep (25/1)
-
2. How many times will Donald Trump tweet on Inauguration Day?
- Over 7.5 (+120)
- Under 7.5 (-160)
Source: Bovada.LV
-
3. Will Donald Trump omit a word of the Presidential Oath?
- Yes (+250)
- No (-400)
Source: Bovada.LV
-
4. Will Trump say “fake news?”
- Yes (+225)
- No (-350)
Source: Bovada.LV
-
5. Length of Donald Trump’s speech
- Under 10 minutes (+600)
- 10 to 14 minutes (+450)
- 14 to 18 minutes (+300)
- 18 to 22 minutes (+150)
- Over 22 minutes (+300)
Source: Bovada.LV
-
6. What color will Donald Trump’s tie be?
- Blue (+150)
- Red (+250)
- Yellow/Gold (+600)
- Purple (+700)
- White/Silver (+1500)
- Black (+2000)
- Other (+500)
Source: Bovada.LV
