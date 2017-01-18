Rand Paul: I Want to Expand Upon Obamacare

House Republicans have already begun the process of repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act ahead of President-elect Donald Trump taking the Oath of Office, but what are the goals of any Republican-led changes to healthcare reform? Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) discussed the dual mandates he viewed as the goals of any Obamacare reforms or new healthcare legislation.

“Millions of people under Obamacare don’t have insurance,” Paul told the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney.

According to Paul, Obamacare led to an increase in the cost of insurance, but if the costs are lowered, more people can receive coverage.

“Our goal, what President Trump has said and my goal is the same, is to insure the most amount of people at the least amount of cost. So, I want to expand upon Obamacare and have more people insured than are currently insured under Obamacare. And the way we do it is you have to lower the cost of insurance.”

Paul then explained the steps he envisioned in an effort to reduce the costs of healthcare and help consumers save for their healthcare needs.

“Through marketplace reforms, I think we can lower the price of insurance. Through health savings accounts we can help more people to save for it. And then finally, I’d like to let every individual in America join into a group so they can get group insurance and lower their costs.”