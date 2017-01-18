Lee Greenwood: Performers 'Should Never Use the Stage as a Political Pulpit'

Country singer Lee Greenwood, who will perform during President-elect Trump’s inauguration, says it’s time for anti-Trump celebrities to end the boycotts and get behind the next president of the United States.

“The election is over,” Greenwood told the FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo. “I think we all need to get behind the president as we have done every election prior.”

This is not Greenwood’s first time performing at an inauguration. He has performed at inaugurals for President Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. He thinks this inauguration is different because “it’s so much about our president-elect” and the presence of social media.

“It’s going to be a great musical experience,” he said. “You’ll be blown away by what’s going to happen.”

Meanwhile, the NFL on Wednesday denied a report on Entertainment Tonight that said Lady Gaga can’t discuss politics during the Super Bowl halftime show. While Lady Gaga is a great performer, Greenwood said he agrees that superstars shouldn’t talk politics during performances.

“An entertainer,” he said, “should never use their stage as a pulpit to talk about politics or their personal agenda.”