Will Peter Thiel Run for California Governor?

Will he or won’t he? Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel, who is an outspoken Donald Trump supporter living in a very blue state, is reportedly mulling a run for California governor in 2018, according to Politico.

Continue Reading Below

Paul Mitchell co-founder John Paul DeJoria and former McDonald’s CEO Ed Rensi told the FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo that Thiel could actually be the perfect remedy for the Golden State’s ailing economy.

“I think this is a very unique situation,” Paul Mitchell co-founder John Paul DeJoria told Bartiromo. “He is a Republican -- he went for Trump.”

Last week, California Gov. Jerry Brown warned the state is projected to run a $1.6-billion deficit by next summer, according to the LA Times. DeJoria argued Thiel could possibly turn it around.

“He’s extremely smart. The guy [has] a good success pattern behind him and he happens to be gay,” DeJoria said. “California is very, very liberal. I think the guy has a shot at it.”

He added, “The fact that he did so many good things in business and, once again, here’s a multi-billionaire, that I happen to know is very philanthropic, that wants to take his own time and energy and do something good for the state.”

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Ed Rensi agreed. He said California needs good leadership.

“To have a good smart business guy thinking about strategy instead of tactics and being concerned about the welfare of the people, I think is going to bode well,” Rensi said. “He’s a strong executive and will do well in that state -- and it’s a mess right now.”