Judge Napolitano Gives Trump More Advice on Supreme Court Vacancy

President-elect Donald Trump sat down with Fox News Senior Judicial Analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano on Tuesday, at Trump Tower, for advice on a potential nominee who could fill the empty Supreme Court seat following the sudden passing last February of Justice Antonin Scalia.

“The President-elect is focusing on his choices, or his choice, for the Supreme Court of the United States,” Napolitano told FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney. “We discussed the judicial attitudes, judicial temperament, judicial ideology, and candidates for the court.”

This is the second meeting between Judge Napolitano and the President-elect since the election.

“It was awesome to say the least,” he said. “Of course you know the President-elect has an opinion on everything quite literally.”

He added, “He has a very high opinion of this show. I will tell you that.”

Trump’s Supreme Court pick is expected to be among one of the most contested appointments of the new administration.