Spicer: Trump Will Not Stop Fighting for American Workers

President-elect Trump has said German automakers should start manufacturing cars in the U.S. or they will face a hefty border tax.

During an interview with the FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo, incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said when it comes to preserving and creating American jobs, no company is off limits.

“He’s been pretty successful with Lockheed, Ford – the list is getting pretty long,” Spicer said. “So, yeah, he’s moving over to foreign automakers as well.”

Trump has threatened to slap a 35% tariff on automakers that plan to manufacture cars in Mexico and sell them in the United States including Toyota (TM), GM (GM), Ford (F), and now Germany’s BMW.

“The goal is always going to be to fight for America and fight for American workers. He’s not going to stop and he’s going to continue to figure out ways,” said Spicer.

After Trump’s election, telecom giant Sprint (S), as well as ecommerce leaders Amazon (AMZN) and Alibaba (BABA), announced plans to invest in the U.S. In Spicer’s opinion, more companies will make clear that they want to be part of Trump’s agenda.

“This is a really positive sign for so many American workers across this country who have given up hope,” he said.