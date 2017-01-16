'Michael Moore is a Big Fat Stupid White Man' Author Trashes Filmmakers' Inauguration Plans

Filmmaker Michael Moore announced he was hosting a star-studded protest of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

And who cares? No one.

At least that’s what the author of “Michael Moore is a Big Fat Stupid White Man” says.

“I hate to admit it, but basically Michael Moore’s become irrelevant. I hate to admit it because that means that I’ve become irrelevant,” author David Hardy told the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney.

Hardy said Moore no longer has the clout and draw he once had. The liberal filmmaker made some of the highest-grossing documentaries of all time – but his time has passed, Hardy said.

“In terms of mobilizing people, he has a handful, small cadre of followers who are loud, but have no real world effect,” he said.

Hardy viewed Moore’s calls for protests more as a PR stunt, rather than a political statement.

“In fact, Moore thrives on this sort of thing,” Hardy said. “He desperately wants to be noticed, he doesn’t want to face the fact that, you know, we’re over the hill.”