Joe Theismann: Seeing a Time of Great Change under Trump Like We Did Under Reagan

Former star quarterback Joe Theismann said there are many parallels between President-elect Donald Trump and former President Ronald Reagan.

Continue Reading Below

The Super Bowl-winning player said one great thing Trump could do is bring back the famous “Reagonomics” that existed in the 1980s.

“What President-elect Trump wants to do is reduce taxes – it’s something that Ronald Reagan talked about. He wanted cuts, he wants to cut government spending which is something that Ronald Reagan did,” Theismann told the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney. “…[Trump] wants to increase spending when it comes to the military. Those were part of the Reagonomics that existed at that time.”

According to Theismann, the early 1980s under Reagan were a time of change – similar to what the country is experiencing now.

“You have to go back to the 1981, the late 70s, when you had interest rates as high as 21%, a little over 21%. You had a lot of unrest,” Theismann said. “…Things were exciting but there was a time for great change back in the early 80s just like we’re seeing a time for great change now as we enter a new decade with the 45th President of the United States.”

Of course, Theismann couldn’t leave without talking about the NFL playoffs.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

“Stuart, in the spirit of full disclosure, I am an owner of the Green Bay Packers as well. I bought a share a few years back,” Theismann said. “I figured it was such an iconic franchise that to be given the privilege and the opportunity to be a part of something like that was very special.”

But despite owning a part of the Packers, Theismann said he doubts they will make it to the Super Bowl.

“I happen to think that the Green Bay Packers will be able to have an opportunity to try and get to the Super Bowl, but I believe it will be Atlanta that will wind up going there,” Theismann said. “And I think the New England Patriots will be the team that will represent the AFC.”