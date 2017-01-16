Dr. Alveda King Speaks Out on Trump, Lewis Feud

Despite the political tension during and after the presidential campaign, as well as the recent war of words between Rep. John Lewis, (D-GA), and President-elect Donald Trump, Dr. Alveda King, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and author of ‘America: Return to God,’ is optimistic.

Continue Reading Below

“My uncle would be very happy with these times because it is forcing America to talk again. We can’t be great again until we talk again,” King told the FOX Business Network’s Neil Cavuto.

King then pointed out Rep. Lewis’ legacy in the civil rights movement.

“His legacy of civil rights activity is so powerful. He was trained by the best, Martin Luther King, Jr., with my dad A.D. ‘daddy’ King in how to do nonviolent conflict resolution.”

But King felt Lewis’ skills in nonviolent conflict resolution were being underutilized in the current political climate.

“I don’t think he’s forgotten, but I don’t believe people are inviting him to use those skills, those are the skills that are needed, the negotiation skills, the communication skills.”

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

King explained that the debate over Lewis’ comments is obscuring the John Lewis she knows.

“The John Lewis I know is a peacemaker.”