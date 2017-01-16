Antonio Sabato Jr.: Celebrity Protests Worse than Socialism

Donald Trump’s inauguration as 45th President of the United States will take place on Friday, however not everyone is ready to celebrate. Many in Hollywood including Amy Schumer, Scarlett Johansson, and Katy Perry are planning on protesting on Capitol Hill.

But are Hollywood’s complaints against Trump becoming a form of ‘bullying?’ One celebrity thinks so.

“Of course you have the free speech to [protest] we have the right here in the United States, but I think it has got to stop. At this point it’s a sign of being a bully… You’ve seen it with Nicole Kidman, she just spoke about you know backing up our President Trump and everybody is saying well you are not going to work here… That is worse than socialism,” actor and Trump supporter Antonio Sabato, Jr. told the FOX Business Network’s Liz MacDonald.



Sabato said that even though the odds were stacked against Trump, he never gave up on him despite being condemned for his unwavering support.

“I’ve been criticized for the last 18 months, you know, I started speaking for Trump a long time ago and everybody told me, you know, he’s never going to win and your career is over because you are supporting this man. And I’m still working doing what I love to do. And I’m going to get together with people who want to hire me for what I can bring to the table… You have to go after what you believe, this has got to end and we are going to stand up to this,” Sabato said.

