Giuliani: Our Cyber Security Defense has to Catch up to Our Offense

Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been tapped to serve as the cyber-security advisor to President-elect Donald Trump. Giuliani joined the FOX Business Network’s Mornings with Maria to discuss where cyber security is most lacking.

Continue Reading Below

Giuliani first responded to questions about how much responsibility Hillary Clinton should hold for all the hacking occurring now.

“A tremendous amount, and so should President Obama for not doing a darn thing about it for eight years,” Giuliani told host Maria Bartiromo.

According to Giuliani, America’s offense in the area of cyber security is top notch in large part because that is where the money is.

“I’ve been on a soapbox for actually 10 years saying our offense, in terms of cyber, has gotten way ahead of our defense because our offense makes a lot of money, our offense is very fascinating, it’s very interesting. We can analyze all kinds of information, we can do it quickly.”

On the other hand, Giuliani explained that America’s defense against hackers has lagged because it is seen more as a liability.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

“The defense didn’t catch up with that, the defense stayed back here because that just costs money, you don’t make money on it. Now our defense has to catch up to our offense. And the reality is everything is hackable.”