Sheriff Clarke: Sen. Booker’s Testimony Against Sen. Sessions an ‘Embarrassment’

Democratic Senator Cory Booker testified against the appointment of Senator Jeff Sessions during his Cabinet confirmation hearing on Wednesday, marking the first time a sitting Senator has ever testified against the nomination of another sitting Senator.

Continue Reading Below

While Booker took the opportunity Wednesday to attack Sessions’ commitment to civil rights, he previously praised the Alabama Republican when the pair worked together to create a bill awarding the Congressional Gold medal to participants of the 1965 Voting Rights March.

“I feel blessed and honored to have partnered with Sen. Sessions in being the Senate sponsors of this important award,” Booker said in February 2016 at the ceremony honoring the protestors.

As a result of this perceived flip-flop, some of Senator Sessions’ supporters didn’t take kindly to Booker’s testimony.

“It was an embarrassment on the part of Senator Booker,” Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke said. “What Cory Booker and the Democrats have turned these nomination hearings into is a burning at the stake.”

Clarke believes this is just the latest instance of a troubling practice that is becoming all too common inside the beltway.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

“You see good people have their reputation and character just destroyed with no foundation whatsoever.”