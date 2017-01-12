Hillary Clinton Email Criminal Investigation to Reopen

Editor's Note:

The Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General announced Thursday it will launch an internal probe on the Federal Bureau of Investigation handling of Hillary Clinton email investigation, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The criminal investigation of Hillary Clinton regarding her use of a private email server while she was Secretary of State is back in the spotlight after the FBI recently released another batch of email documents.

In an interview on FOX Business Network’s Varney & Co., Fox News Senior Judicial Analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano said the investigation of Clinton’s email is about to be reopened.

“The FBI has demonstrated conclusively and beyond the doubt that states secrets that she sent to (former Clinton aide) Sid Blumenthal were accessed by hostile powers, Russia and China and friendly hackers, if there could be such a thing, the Israelis,” Napolitano said.

According to Judge Napolitano, one of the metrics used by the Justice Department to decide on whether or not to indict someone is to ask if any harm has been done as a result of the actions by the accused.

In October 2016, FBI Director James Comey decided to reopen the case related to Clinton’s use of a private email server in a letter to Congress, stating that the bureau “learned of the existence of emails that appear to be pertinent to the investigation.”

When asked if reopening a criminal investigation brings up the idea of a Clinton pardon, Napolitano said, “That of course is for the President and the President alone.”