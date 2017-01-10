Lawmakers Battle Over Anti-Police Picture on Capitol Hill

A painting depicting police officers as pigs is stirring up controversy on Capitol Hill.

Democratic lawmakers put the painting up in the U.S. Capitol building, but it wasn’t long before Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA), took it down last Friday. It was later rehung, but taken down again on Tuesday, by Hunter’s colleague.

Hunter—who spoke to the FOX Business Network—said the outrage is not about the actual painting, which was created by an 18-year-old artist from Missouri, Democratic Rep. Lacy Clay’s district.

“Does the Congress of the United States support law enforcement? That’s what this is really about,” Hunter said. “Do we stand behind our men and women in uniform, do we support the thin blue line—especially with all of these targeted cop killings—do we support cops or do we not support cops?”