Herman Cain: GOP Healthcare Law Will Empower Patients

Republicans hope to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with a new bill for President-elect Donald Trump to sign on February 20th.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence met with Republican members of Congress Wednesday to discuss the process by which they will begin to immediately dismantle Obamacare.

“We’re working on both a legislative and executive action agenda to ensure that an orderly and smooth transition to a market-based health care reform system is achieved,” Mr. Pence said.

Former 2012 GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain told the FOX Business Network’s Neil Cavuto the reason Obamacare needs to be replaced is a result of some crucial missteps made by the Democrats when crafting the healthcare bill.

“The beauty of where Tom Price started in 2010 with his empowering patients first act, he empowers patients and provides a mechanism for those with preexisting conditions. That’s why you have to replace it with something. Not a massive plan like the Democrats shoved down our throats, but something to fill those gaps once the patients are empowered,” Cain said.

Rep. Tom Price (R-Ga) was nominated to serve as Health and Human Services Secretary by President-elect Donald Trump and is expected to play a central role in the GOP’s efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare.

As the health of Americans continues to decline at a rate not experienced since 1993, Cain said many Americans face financial constraints under Obamacare that limit their health choices so much so that some have to choose between buying food and prescription medicine.

“They are having to choose between going to the doctor and paying their rent. The pain that people are feeling from Obamacare Neil is not being reported by the administration and is not being reported by the mainstream media,” he said.