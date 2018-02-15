Stocks make the drive for five after the Dow's 253 pt gain

Stocks rallied again on Wednesday for a fourth straight day. The major indexes have gained ever since the Dow and S&P 500 fell into correction territory last week.

Continue Reading Below

Equity futures are indicating those gains could continue.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.39%. The S&P 500 added 0.38% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.58%.

Investors will examine another inflation report today in the form of producer prices, which measures inflation on the wholesale level. The Reuters estimate is for prices to have risen 0.4% in January.

On Wednesday, markets digested a jump in inflation on the retail level as consumer prices rose 0.5% last month, putting CPI at 2.1% on an annual basis.

In other economic news, the weekly report on jobless claims will also be released.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Shares of technology and banks led the gains in the last session as he Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 253.04 points, or 1.03%, to 24,893.49. The S&P 500 rose 35.69 points, or 1.34%, to 2,698.63. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 130.10 points, or 1.86%, at 7,143.62. The gains put the Dow and S&P 500 back in positive territory.

In Asia, several markets were closed for the Lunar New Year Holiday. Japan’s Nikkei advanced 1.6 percent to 21,497.83 in midmorning trade, after tumbling to a four-month low on Wednesday and briefly dipping below its 200-day moving average.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index traded just half-day, closing up 599.83 points or 1.97 percent at 31,115.43.

Chinese and South Korean markets were closed.