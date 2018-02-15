On Our Radar

Amazon surpasses Microsoft in value for first time ever

By Ecommerce FOXBusiness

Amazon (AMZN) surpassed Microsoft (MSFT) in market value for the first time ever on Wednesday, after its shares added 2.6% to close at a record high of $1,451.05, which lifted its market capitalization to $702.46 billion.

Meanwhile, Microsoft added 1.6% during Wednesday’s session to close with a market capitalization of $699.22 billion.

While Amazon surpassed Microsoft in value during trading on Feb. 7, it gave up its lead by the close of trading. 

Amazon’s shares have been on a steep rally since September, and they got another boost following the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report, which showed the company benefited from the record holiday shopping season. The company earned $3.75 per share, up sharply from the $1.54 per share it earned in the year-earlier quarter.