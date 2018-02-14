Stock market climbs despite strong inflation data

U.S. stocks turned moderately higher Wednesday in mid-afternoon trading as investors shrugged off a surprisingly strong report of inflation last month.

The gains lifted the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 into positive territory for the year.

The Dow opened with triple-digit losses after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for January was released, but as trading continued, stocks clawed back into positive territory.

The CPI jumped 0.5% in January, compared with an increase of 0.3% forecast by economists surveyed by Reuters and 0.2% inflation reported in December.

Rising inflation spooks investors because it increases the likelihood that the U.S. central bank, the Federal Reserve, will more aggressively raise interest rates.

In mid-afternoon trading, the 30-stock Dow rose to 26,772.14, or 0.54%, while the S&P climbed to 2679.38, or 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up to 7091.09, or 1.11%.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond climbed to 2.9% from 2.837%, a four-year high, on Tuesday. The yield on bonds moves in the opposite direction from the price.

Inflation has recently roiled the markets and was attributed to the market sell-off that started on Feb. 2.

Meanwhile, gold, which is often seen as a hedge against inflation, rose to $1,348.80 per ounce, a 1.38% gain.

Many analysts cautioned against seeing a trend in the January CPI numbers.

"Monthly inflation data tends to be volatile, and one month's data point should be seen in the context of broader trends," said Madhavi Bokil, vice president and senior analyst at Moody's Investor Service.

"So, to put today's data point in context, the year-over-year inflation increase of 2.1% in January is the same as it was in December. Month-over-month inflation, of 0.5% in January, did show some acceleration from December's 0.2% month-over-month increase. It is important to bear in mind that with GDP growth accelerating, some acceleration in inflation is likely. And that the annual inflation core inflation of 1.8% is still within the Fed target of 2%."