Inflation whacks stock futures into negative territory

U.S. stock index futures quickly reversed direction Wednesday morning before the opening bell after the government reported a larger increase in January inflation than analysts were expecting.

While the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 156 points before January Consumer Price Index (CPI) was released, they quickly plunged into triple-digit losses after it was reported that the (CPI) jumped by 0.5% in January.

Economists surveyed by Reuters expected the CPI to have increased by 0.3% in January, compared to the 0.2% in December.

Inflation has recently hit the markets, and was attributed to the market sell-off that started on Feb. 2.

Other data released pre-bell included retail sales data, which were softer than expected.

The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 were also in negative territory before the opening bell.