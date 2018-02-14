On Our Radar

Shooting at Florida high school injures at least 14: Developing

School on lockdown in Parkland, Florida

At least 14 students were feared hurt in a shooting Wednesday at a high school in Parkland, Florida, as local media reported a student was considered a person of interest. Foxnews.com is covering this developing story.

President Trump said the White House is working closely with Governor Rick Scott, while also offering his prayers and condolences to the families involved. 

 

 