Equifax breach exposed more than previously thought

The Equifax data breach exposed more of consumers' personal information than the company previously disclosed last September.

That's according to documents given to lawmakers. Equifax originally said that the information accessed from 145.5 million Americans included names, Social security numbers, birth dates, addresses and in some cases driver's license numbers and credit card numbers.

Equifax, however, recently disclosed in a document submitted to the S enate Banking Committee that tax identification numbers, email addresses and phone numbers as well as the expiration dates for credit cards or issuing states for driver's licenses, may have also been exposed.

A Japanese drug maker says it has developed a single-dose pill that can kill the flu virus within a day. The drug is in a late-stage trial and reportedly works more quickly than any other drug on the market to kill the flu. The drug likely won't be available in the U.S. until next year at the earliest.

Retailer L.L. Bean, known for its products’ lifetime guarantee, is now imposing a one-year limit on most returns to reduce growing abuse and fraud. The company will now only accept returns for one year with proof of purchase. It will continue to replace products for manufacturing defects beyond that. L.L. Bean said that abuse of its century-old returns policy led it to update the rules.