Caterpillar rises as Trump to reveal $1.5T infrastructure boost

Caterpillar (CAT) rose Monday as President Donald Trump prepared to announce his $1.5 trillion plan to improve U.S. infrastructure.

The plan would deploy $200 billion in federal spending, with the balance financed by state and local governments as well as the private sector. The president is preparing to announce his infrastructure plan amid concern that government spending will widen the budget deficit and push bond yields higher.

Shares of the construction equipment company gained 2.25% to $152.56. The stock has climbed more than 50% in the past year.

“It is the undisputed global leader in construction machinery and has the broadest product portfolio among peers,” The Motley Fool said in a December 2017 report.

The steel companies Nucor (NUE) and United States Steel (X) also gained, climbing 1.33% to $62.59 and 1.93% to $34.90, respectively.

Other companies to watch as Trump prepares to announce his infrastructure plan are engineering giant AECOM and cement suppliers Vulcan Materials and Mexico’s Cemex.