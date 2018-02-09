Pepsi launches new sparkling water line

PepsiCo (PEP) is launching a sparkling-water line called bubly. There will be eight flavors – lime, grapefruit, strawberry, lemon, orange, apple, mango and cherry. The new drinks have no calories and are made without artificial flavors or sweeteners, the company said. Pepsi and its longtime rival Coca-Cola have been struggling with declining consumption of soft drinks.

Continue Reading Below

CVS Health (CVS) said that it will use part of its federal tax overhaul windfall to pay employees more and start a new parental-leave program. CVS said it is raising its starting wage for hourly workers to $11 an hour from $9. It also said it will not increase health insurance premiums for the 2018-2019 plan. It will start a paid parental-leave program that gives employees with a new baby four weeks off at full pay.

And Buffalo Wild Wings (BWW) is getting into the Olympic spirit and wants you to go for the gold! Customers can request "one-of-a-kind gold" wing bling, which is a "tasteless sugar topping that the wings are 'dusted' with after they are cooked and sauced. It’s available for in-restaurant dining guests during the month of February.