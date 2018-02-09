Dow has second-worst day ever. What’s going on?

Stock investors have been on a five-day roller coaster ride with the Dow Jones Industrial Average posting the two worst declines ever in history – a drop of 1,033 on Thursday which followed a 1,175 point drop on Monday. Officially, the Dow is in a correction having dropped over 10% from the high reached in January.

What gives? The U.S. economy is on the upswing with some forecasters predicting 1Q growth of between 4% and 5%. Hiring is brisk with over 2.4 million jobs created since President Trump won the election. Over 300 companies are sharing the benefits of tax reform with employees. And over 3 million workers are receiving a combination of one-time bonus payments in the neighborhood of $1,000, as well as a host of other financial perks such as enhanced paid family leave.

While an improving economy is positive, it comes with some baggage, and some of that may be fueling the current correction underway in U.S. equities. In turn it can also pave the way for attractive buying opportunities for some of the world’s strongest companies.