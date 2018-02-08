Stock volatility eases, but too late for some

Stock market volatility eased Wednesday, turning a panicky market into a merely jittery one.

The easing came too late for investors who had bet on exchange-traded notes (ETNs) that pay out during placid periods.

Early on Tuesday, the Cboe Volatility Index, known as the VIX, spiked to about 50 for the first time since August 2015 before dropping on Wednesday to 27.73.

Some investors were wiped out, and Credit Suisse shut down its inverse volatility ETN.

Based on a range of S&P 500 Index options, the VIX is used as a proxy for market risk and is sometimes known as a “fear gauge” for investors.

Overnight, U.S. equity futures traded little changed.. S&P 500 Index futures were lower by 9 points, or 0.34%, to 2,659 on Thursday, while those on the Dow Jones industrial average were down 13 points, or 0.05% to 24,720.

In Asian markets, China's stock indexes hit six-week lows and were set for their third session of losses in a row. In midday trading, the Shanghai Composite index was down 49.56 points or 1.5 percent at 3,259.70.

Japan's Nikkei ended up 1.1 percent at 21,890.86 points, but is still down nearly 6 percent this week.

U.S. crude oil prices fell after U.S. data showed an increase in inventories, last traded at $61.60 a barrel. That was down 19 cents, or 0.3 percent, from the last settlement.

Stocks fell Wednesday as investors continued weighing the impact of rising interest rates.

The S&P 500 lost 13 points, or 0.5%, to 2,681. The Dow dropped 19 points, or 0.08%, to 24,893. The Nasdaq Composite was down 63 points, or 0.9%, at 7,051.

The Dow tumbled a record 1,175 points on Monday as stronger wage growth added to concern that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at a faster-than-expected clip to control inflation.

Low interest rates, which encourage consumers and businesses to borrow money, contributed to the stock market’s record-breaking run, with the Dow soaring in January past 26,000 for the first time.

While higher volatility proved devastating to the inverse ETN investors, it represented an opportunity to others.

“We thought 2017 would offer at least one opportunity to take advantage of a 7% or 8% correction, but it never materialized as the market kept grinding higher throughout the year,” Scott Wren, senior global equity strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, wrote in a research note to clients. “Now we have an opportunity,”



In corporate news, Walt Disney (DIS) shares fell 1.33% Wednesday after reporting revenue that missed expectations.