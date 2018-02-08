Dunkin' Brands to open 1,000 new US stores

Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) announced a three-year growth plan, with the company planning on adding about 1,000 new locations in the U.S. by the end of 2020.

More than 90% would be built outside of the Northeast. The company eventually wants to have more than 18,000 Dunkin' Donuts restaurants in the U.S.

In addition to adding new locations, the company will pursue further growth by capitalizing on its morning sales period while seeking opportunities to capture more afternoon customers.

The three-year strategic plan is aimed at increasing the company's revenue by low- to mid-single-digit percentages and operating income by mid- to high-single-digit percentages.

Financial targets for 2020 include for Dunkin' Donuts U.S. comparable store sales growth to accelerate upwards of 3% by 2020 and low-single-digit-percentage increases for Baskin-Robbins comparable store sales.

The company is focused on maintaining and increasing Dunkin' Donuts’ U.S. share of sales before 11 a.m., which accounts for about 60% percent of its systemwide sales, as well as realizing afternoon growth through menu innovation and national value offers.

Dunkin is holding its investor day Thursday.