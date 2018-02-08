Dow drops 400 points as volatility continues

U.S. stocks were well in the red Thursday afternoon, with the Dow Jones industrial average posting triple-digit losses while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 were also lower. The latest round of losses put the Nasdaq officially in the red for the year, joining the S&P 500 and the Dow.

Thursday marked the fifth day in a row of 500-plus point intraday swings for the Dow. That’s the most since October 2008 at the height of the financial crisis.

The Dow also traded in its two biggest intraday ranges in history on Monday and Tuesday.

On Thursday, traders were digesting a constant stream of earnings, with 33 companies in the S&P 500 scheduled to release results.

Sixty percent of the companies in the S&P 500 have released their most recent quarterly results, and more than three-quarters have surpassed analysts’ expectations on both top and bottom lines.

Corporate growth and hopes for further profit growth related to tax cuts have contributed to the stock market’s recent rally while bubbling inflationary pressures are being partially attributed to the recent downturn.

In commodities, oil futures were lower, extending a decline from a prior session that saw West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures falling to a one-month low.