Amazon to deliver Whole Foods groceries within two hours for free

Amazon (AMZN) is rolling out free two-hour delivery of groceries from Whole Foods Market via its Prime Now delivery service in certain markets.

Starting Thursday, Whole Foods Market groceries can be delivered through Prime Now to neighborhoods in Austin, Texas, Cincinnati, Dallas and Virginia Beach, Va., with delivery on orders over $35 within two hours for free and delivery in one hour for $7.99.

“We're happy to bring our customers the convenience of free two-hour delivery through Prime Now and access to thousands of natural and organic groceries and locally sourced favorites,” said John Mackey, Whole Foods Market cofounder and CEO. “Together, we have already lowered prices on many items, and this offering makes Prime customers’ lives even easier.”

Orders can be placed online through primenow.com or through the Prime Now app available on Android and iOS devices. Daily delivery will be available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.