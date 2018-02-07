US stocks continue rebound – Dow posts triple-digit gains

U.S. stocks traded higher Wednesday afternoon, moving to extend the prior session’s rebound after a dramatic fall in equities on Monday.



On Tuesday, the Dow jumped 567 points after collapsing by 1,175 points in the previous session. Tuesday’s regroup was not smooth – stocks had a wild ride, swinging by nearly 1,200 points from peak to trough before posting its largest point gain in two years.

Monday’s dramatic swing wasn’t a shock to analysts, who said the market correction was long overdue. A high volume of shares changed hands on Monday, with 5.79 billion shares of NYSE Composite volume, the heaviest volume in 15 months. A rally on heavy volume is considered a bullish market signal.

On Wednesday morning, Trump took to Twitter to call the recent stock market plunge a “mistake.”

In the “old days,” when good news was reported, the Stock Market would go up. Today, when good news is reported, the Stock Market goes down. Big mistake, and we have so much good (great) news about the economy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2018

While Dow futures were lower in the pre-bell session, they settled higher later. The Dow and the S&P 500 held in the green, while the Nasdaq was range bound.

On Wednesday, traders have a number of corporate earnings reports to consider.

So far, the earnings season has been largely positive. Through Tuesday, 56% of S&P 500 companies had reported fourth-quarter results, with 78% beating earnings per share estimates and 79% topping revenue estimates. Fourth-quarter EPS is expected to be up 13% from last year.