Trump: Stock plunge on good news makes no sense

President Donald Trump broke his silence on Wednesday about the latest stock market swings, shaking off the wild ride investors have seen.

"In the “old days,” when good news was reported, the Stock Market would go up,” Trump said in a tweet. “Today, when good news is reported, the Stock Market goes down. Big mistake, and we have so much good (great) news about the economy!”

The Dow Jones industrial average posted its biggest point drop in history on Monday, falling more than 1,000 points, which followed the index’s 666-point plunge last Friday.