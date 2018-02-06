These business leaders are buying stocks amid market volatility

Some top business leaders are urging calm – and looking for buying opportunities – this week amid major market volatility.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fluctuated wildly from its high and low points Tuesday, but by mid-afternoon it was solidly in positive territory, rising at one point more than 400 points. The move came one day after the Dow lost more than 1,175 points, or more than 4%, on Monday, at one point plunging more than 1,500 points amid inflation fears.

FOX Business breaks down which business figures are staying optimistic this week.

Andy Puzder, former CKE Restaurants CEO

Puzder advised investors to “calm down” amid the market-selloff on Tuesday during an appearance on FOX Business’ “Varney & Co,” adding that the economy’s “fundamentals are good” due to recent regulatory cuts and tax reform.

“This could be a very big buying opportunity,” Puzder said. “I’m going to buy this afternoon. I’ve already talked to my investment advisers this morning and told them to look for stocks that we can buy. There’s going to be good pricing.

Michael Allman, California congressional candidate

Allman, a business consultant who is running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, told “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” that he bought shares listed on the S&P 500 index Tuesday, despite market volatility.

“I came in first thing in the morning and bought on the open,” Allman said.

Mark Cuban, Dalllas Mavericks owner and investor

The billionaire entrepreneur said he isn’t concerned with the sell-off, adding that some investors may have gotten “overconfident” due to massive market gains in recent months.

“When you have a run-up like we’ve had since the election, markets don’t go on a straight line forever and so if something had to happen it was just a question of what, when and how much,” Cuban told Neil Cavuto during an interview on Fox News’ “Your World with Neil Cavuto."