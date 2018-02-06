Markets gear up for another down session after Monday's dive

Stock index futures settled in the red on the approach to the opening bell on Tuesday.

It was a rollercoaster ride in pre-market and after-hours trading following Monday’s sell-off, with the major stock market index futures swinging between big gains and losses.

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,500 points at the low point. It closed down 1,175 points, or 4.6%, its biggest one-day point drop ever.

There wasn’t a significant piece of news that drove the markets lower, but many analysts say the pullback was long overdue.

The S&P 500 also experienced a sell-off, declining 4.1% on Monday.

While Dow futures were down by triple digits Tuesday morning, the VIX Index, a measure of volatility, shot above 50 for the first time since Aug 24, 2015 – the day of the infamous flash crash.

Oil futures were also lower Tuesday morning, while bitcoin futures fell. Bitcoin futures were recently down to less than 6,400, according to CoinDesk.