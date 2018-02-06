Markets attempt rebound: What investors are buying

The markets attempted a rebound on Tuesday, following Monday’s steep sell-off which saw the Dow post its largest point drop on record, and its largest percentage decline since August 2011.

Continue Reading Below

With the markets poised for a rebound, certain stocks were higher, including Apple (AAPL),Caterpillar (CAT), Chevron (CVX), JPMorgan (JPM), General Electric (GE), Home Depot (HD) and DowDuPont (DWDP).

While the market correction on Monday may have come as a surprise to individual investors, analysts were not surprised, calling the fall “overdue”.

“From Nov. 15, 2017 through Jan. 26, 2018 the S&P 500 Index rose 12%. This nearly-vertical move higher couldn’t last forever. On average, since 1928, the index has a 10% pullback approximately every 11 months. We have not had a 10% pullback in that index since late 2015/early 2016,” Scott Wren, senior global equity strategist at Wells Fargo’s Investment Institute, told FOX Business.

“We continue to recommend that investors overweight the industrials, consumer discretionary and financial sectors. These sectors are sensitive to the ebb and flow of the economy and should continue to benefit from the ongoing expansion we envision,” Wren added.