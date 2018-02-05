Dow, S&P 500 claw back losses after 666 point shellacking

U.S. stocks clawed their way back on Monday following Friday’s steep 666+ point selloff. The Dow Jones Industrial Average trimmed losses after falling over 230 points midmorning. Ditto for the S&P 500 while the Nasdaq Composite turned higher. Investors were reacting to higher bond yields. The 10-year note hovered around 2.85%.

Within the S&P 500 sectors, financial and energy stocks posted the steepest declines. Wells Fargo (WFC) fell more than 7% after the Federal Reserve moved to restrict the bank’s assets as punishment for “widespread consumer abuses and other compliance breakdowns.”

In an exclusive interview with FOX Business, Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan said his bank can still operate and grow despite the rare penalty. “Wells Fargo is absolutely open for business,” Sloan told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria.”

Some investors used the selloff as a buying opportunity. Apple (AAPL) rose 3% as the Dow’s top performer after registering its largest percentage drop on Friday of 4.42%. The world’s most valuable company entered correction territory Friday, falling 10% from its recent 52-week high.