Dow futures slip; index on track to open with a triple-digit loss

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down by triple digits in the pre-bell session with rising bond yields overshadowing an overall, positive stream of corporate earnings and expectations for a solid January jobs report.

Friday’s pre-bell losses cap off a week of negative performances for the major U.S. stock indexes. According to MarketWatch, the Dow is on track for its worst weekly performance since September 2016, while the S&P 500 could post its worst weekly performance since November 2016.

Rising yields have encouraged investors to pull their money out of equities, which are perceived as riskier assets. Friday morning, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note was climbing again.

Merck (MRK) and Clorox (CLX) are among some of the companies that released their latest quarterly results pre-bell Friday, and both companies’ surpassed expectations.

Traders were also digesting after-hours results. Apple (AAPL) topped analysts’ expectations but issued a disappointing forecast. Amazon (AMZN) also beat expectations.

Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL) missed forecasts, while toymaker Mattel (MAT) reported a big drop in sales during its key holiday period.

Investors are awaiting the latest jobs report, which is expected to show a rebound in hiring in January.